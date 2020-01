Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Rangers on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 14 suspects during raids conducted at different areas of Karachi. The raids were conducted in metropolis’ areas of Bahadurabad, Paposh and others areas by the paramilitary forces. According to the Sindh Rangers spokesman, illegal weapons, looted items and drugs were recovered from the possession of the suspects. The arrested were handed over to the police for further legal action.