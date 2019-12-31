Share:

RAWALPINDI-The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is going to organise business opportunity conference in Egypt on January 30. The main purpose of this initiative is to explore African markets and enhance business activities between both the countries. RCCI president Saboor Malik informed that African countries are the non-traditional markets for Pakistan’s exports and have huge potentials for enhancing of exports. The business opportunity conference will help us to involve business community to explore new markets for exports and promoting trade ties with African countries. There is a huge potential in Halal food between the two countries and we must explore opportunities here, he added. First joint working group has been established between Pakistan and Egypt in October 2019 and this is the right time to double the efforts to attract foreign direct invest in different sectors mainly in pharmaceutical, Halal meat and tourism.

He said arrangements are being finalized to hold the business moot. A huge number of Pakistani companies would participate in the conference and introduce Pakistani products. This event would help business community of both sides to maintain the momentum for enhanced commercial relations between the two countries, he said. Business to Business (B2B) meetings would also be organized on the sidelines of this conference which provided invaluable opportunities to the businesses to network and to connect, he added.