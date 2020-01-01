Share:

KARACHI - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that solid measures are needed to control drug abuse and energies of youth should be diverted towards positive and healthy activities to keep them stay away of use of narcotics. Addressing a drugs burning ceremony on Tuesday, Arif Alvi said the use of drugs not only ruined the individuals but the entire families also.

He said that the societies that preferred money over moral values eventually faced a decline. Expressing concern over the young generation getting trapped in new and different kinds of narcotics, he called upon the parents to keep vigilance on their children. The supply chain of drugs should be eradicated for an effective narcotics control, he added. The President said that poor law and order situation in Karachi in previous years gave rise to illegal trade of drugs, he added.

The United States was spending billions of dollars on narcotics control, he mentioned. He said the role of religious leaders was important in providing guidance on social issues. The platform of mosques could be used in disseminating social service messages, he added.