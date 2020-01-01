Share:

KARACHI - At least three people died and two others injured in collision between an over speeding car and trailer here on Monday-Tuesday night. Rescue sources said that due a reckless driven car got out of control and bump into a trailer moving ahead at Shershah Road in Karachi. Three including Iftikhar, Farooq and Kamran died on the spot while Jamil and Sohail were injured and shifted to Jinnah Hospital where they were also stated to be in precarious condition. The deceased Iftikhar has purchased new car some two days earlier and was taking his friends to sweet shop for giving them a treat.