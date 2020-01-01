Share:

Two India soldiers were killed in a gunfight in occupied Kashmir on Wednesday. Indian officials report that the gunfight was with suspected militants along border of disputed territory of Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

It was during an operation to intercept 'infiltrators' that the two soldiers were alleged killed, as reported by Press Trust of India.

For decades, an armed rebellion has been raged against India in Kashmir, leaving tens of thousands of dead. most of who are civilians.