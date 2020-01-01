Share:

Rawalpindi-The capacity building training workshop on “Psychoeducational Model of Teachers as Counsellors” was organised here on Tuesday.

The workshop was organised by Department of Behavioural Sciences of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with Directorate Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantt/ Garrison), informed a spokesperson.

Dr Aneela Maqsood, Head of Departmemt of Behavioral Sciences delivered a lecture on the occasion. The workshop is part of the project titled “Development of Teacher’s Capacity Building Model to address the Counselling Needs of Students: A way forward to Institutional Development”, funded under Thematic Research Grant of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan. The areas of training for teachers and school/college principals include essential counselling skills for effective student-teacher interaction, understanding emotional and behavioural issues, enhancing the ability to accept differences and to make positive decisions, imparting self-confidence and self-awareness, inculcating positive attitudes, learning healthy ways of dealing with differences and how the continued learning enhances the ability to achieve successful career goals.

The chief guest of the event, Director General FGEIs, Major General Muhammad Asghar distributed certificates among teachers. The director general deliberated on the importance of institutional efforts to promote the mental health and well-being of students. He further highlighted about the responsibility of teachers to promote healthy environment in classrooms conducive for optimal performance of the students.