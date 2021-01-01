Share:

MIRPURKHAS - One person was killed and 8 others seriously injured in road accident at Mirpurkhas Sindhri road in the limit of Old Mirpur police station here on Thursday evening. Report said that a speedy dumper vehicle collided with a chingchi rickshaw carrying passengers near 110 Mori coming from front side as a vresult passenger Shaman killed on the spot with serious wounds while 8 passengers were injured rushed to civil hospital emergency where first aid was provided to them. Later one of the seriously injured man Mangla was referred for LMUH Hyderabad due to precarious condition. Body of the deceased was also shifted to mortuary of Civil hospital and after legal formality handed over to heirs. Old Mirpur police arrived at the spot and impounded the involved dumper and also detained its driver.