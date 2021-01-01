Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has felicitated the nation on the New Year and said that 2021 would be the year of the beginning of a golden era in the country. In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that New Year would be the year of progress and prosperity of Pakistan, adding that unfortunately previous governments did nothing except for corruption and kept every institution hollowed out.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government had made significant progress in serving humanity and many steps had been taken to protect the human rights.