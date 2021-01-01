Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakthunkhwa Inspector General of Police Sanullah Abbasi on Thursday said all the accused involved in the attack on Hindu Samadhi (temple) in Teri village of Karak district would be taken to task.

“Cases have been registered against around 350 people for torching the temple, and 30 accused are arrested while the police were identifying and tracing the rest of the suspects from the video footage of the attack on the Hindu worship place,” he said while talking to reporters during his visit to the temple.

Commissioner Kohat Syed Jabbar Shah and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kohat Tayyab Hafeez Cheema were also present on this occasion.

The temple was torched by an angry mob on Wednesday. The IGP said foolproof security steps would be taken to ensure protection of worship places of minorities. The accused involved in the incident were booked under terrorism and other major offensive and they would be given exemplary punishment, the police chief said.