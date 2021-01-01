Share:

LAHORE - The city dis­trict administration sealed 47 shops, restau­rants and imposed Rs 25,000 fine for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Pro­cedures (SOPs) here on Wednesday.

According to spokes­person for the district administration, As­sistant Commission­er (AC) Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha sealed four shops at M.M Alam Road, 11 at Faisal Town and one boutique in Gul­berg while AC Raiwind Adnan Rasheed sealed one coffee shops in the area of Valencia Hous­ing Society.

AC Cantt Zahi Sha­kir sealed 17 shops and three restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 15,000 fine for over­charging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation. AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed 10 shops in his ju­risdiction.