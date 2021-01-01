Share:

December 16th will always be celebrated as a day of grief for Pakistan as this date has witnessed two very painful and unforgettable events in our history. One was the 1971 incident in which East Pakistan, present-day Bangladesh, was separated from us and the other was the 2014 incident at APS School in which 132 children and some staff members including the principal were martyred.

These are two events that are invaluable in the history of Pakistan and because of these two events our country has suffered a great loss, the consequences of which can never be met. But despite the heartbreaking events, we bravely faced all the challenges together, with the Pakistan Army at the forefront. Apart from the army, all government and non-government people and institutions have also spared no effort to strengthen the country. Despite such heartbreaking and damaging events, taking the country forward instead of weakening it is, in fact, an indication that we are one of the most living and courageous nations.

HUNZLA KAKAR,

Zhob.