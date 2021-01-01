Share:

The year 2020 happened to be the difficult year for Pakistan cricket which will always be remembered for the Covid-19 pandemic but still there are high hopes in 2021.

In 2020, Pakistan men’s cricket team played five Tests, three ODIs and 12 T20Is. The Corona-hit year started with a Bangladesh series which included three T20Is and one off Test. The men in green won the series 2-0 while emerged victorious in the one off Test with an innings and 44 runs. The Green Shirts then played Test and T20I series against England in England in August and September. The series included three Tests and same number of T20Is. England won the series 1-0 as two Tests ended in a draw. The T20I series ended in 1-1 draw as one T20I ended with no results while one each was won by both the sides.

In the month of October, Zimbabwe visited Pakistan to play ODI and T20I series, comprising three matches each. Pakistan first won the ODI series 2-1 and then made a 3-0 clean sweep in the T20I series. The last month of 2020 (December) saw Pakistan reach New Zealand to play 3 T20Is and two Tests against the Black Caps. New Zealand outclassed Pakistan in first two T20Is while the visitors won the third one, thus the hosts won the series 2-1.

The first Test between the two nations proved to be a thrilling encounter, where both the sides matched fire-with-with till the end, and in the dying moments of the match, New Zealand prevailed and succeeded in winning the nail-biting encounter by 101 runs. Although Pakistan lost the Test, yet the men in green fought gallantly in it and were applauded by many cricket greats from Pakistan and abroad, especially Fawad Alam proved himself a true fighter, whose 11-year long consecutive and tireless efforts started bearing fruit while Muhammad Rizwan also proved himself a leader as well as a brilliant batsman.

The Pakistan women cricket team also kept on featuring in international events including the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and also took part in the national events while the national U19 team finished third in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Another good thing for Pakistan cricket was conducting first-ever PSL completely in Pakistan in two phases due to Covid-19 pandemic, where Karachi Kings emerged as title holders against Lahore Qalandars. The PCB also successfully staged 186 domestic matches to date in the 2020-21 domestic season since September 30.

The year 2021 will be a year of high hopes as far as Pakistan cricket is concerned. The national cricket team will play around 10 bilateral series and also take part in a global event. The cricket lovers of the country will be enjoying watching their national heroes in action against the big sides at home grounds (the crowd appearance is up to Corona SOPs in 2021) and also they will be amused by their national team’s performances in the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in October and November 2021 in India. So it can be hoped that 2021 will be a good year for Pakistan cricket.

At a time when majority of the sport federations were either unable to hold their activities or delivered truncated schedule, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) planned and delivered its complete domestic season, while the national men’s sides toured England and New Zealand, besides hosting Zimbabwe. Off the field of play, the PCB worked extensively on its National High Performance Centre and roped in some of the most respected and high-qualified coaches as part of its target to identify, nurture and train young talent.

Besides, the PCB continued to build and strengthen relationships with the ICC and its members. Consequently, and backed up by its positive decision-making and flawless delivery of its domestic events, South Africa and England confirmed their tours to Pakistan in January and October, respectively. In addition to this, Cricket South Africa also agreed to host the Pakistan women’s national cricket team for a three ODI and three T20I series in January/February, which will be part of their preparations for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021.

Summing up the year 2020, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “The year 2020 was an incredibly difficult year for cricket, particularly relating to the health and safety of the athletes and match officials. But, I am pleased the PCB took the lead role in first holding cricket behind closed doors during the first phase of the PSL 2020, then going ahead with our tour to England before launching and delivering a complete domestic season.

“In doing so, we demonstrated to the world that cricket and Covid-19 can co-exist, provided appropriate safety measures are put in place for the competitors. I am delighted that through immaculate planning and delivery, the PCB hosted Zimbabwe and has to date delivered 186 matches in its domestic season to date, which is a massive achievement, considering the global situation since the outbreak of the pandemic. “However, all this would not have been possible without the unconditional and outstanding support of the athletes and match officials, who showed their loyalty, love and passion for cricket by putting Pakistan and global sport ahead of their families and friends. As such, I offer my gratitude and big thanks to not only the players but also their families.

“In 2021, we have around 10 bilateral series and a global event. I am optimistic these competitions as well as the highly-improved, advanced and competitive domestic cricket, will help these youngsters mature and transform into top performers across all formats. “I was sad to hear about the decisions of Mohammad Amir and Sami Aslam to quit international cricket. I wish the two had spoken to the PCB before announcing their decisions. Amir and Sami should have taken a leaf out of Fawad Alam’s book, who tried and staged a comeback after performing strongly in domestic cricket.”

About the years 2020 and 2021, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said: “We tried to benefit from the resumption of Test cricket in Pakistan by inducting youngsters as they not only bring a fresh breath of air, but are determined to do well. I think we have done well from this aspect as there remains a high level of energy amongst these players despite being unable to carry the momentum following clinical wins against Bangladesh earlier this year and then Zimbabwe in the last quarter of the year.

“We have given opportunities to the youngsters in international cricket as well as with Pakistan Shaheens and I remain confident that the side and the youngsters, including as a few outstanding domestic performers we have earmarked, have a lot of potential to be become future leaders in the sport. “As we head into 2021, I would like to reflect on the positives and learn from mistakes in 2020 so that we can improve as a unit. A lot of cricket has to be played in the next year, which will not only require consistent performance but also top-notch fitness. But with a larger pool of young and talented cricketers available, I am hopeful we will do better by converting strong performances into positive results.”

