RAWALPINDI - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has launched a massive operation against drug mafia across the country and held 26 suspected smugglers recovering 1179 kg narcotics from their possession, ANF HQs spokesman informed on Thursday.

The ANF also impounded seven vehicles that were being used in transportation of drugs from one place to another, he said. According to him, ANF, following orders of Director General (DG) Maj Gen Arif Malik, seized 1179.6 kg narcotics valuing 207.6 million US dollars internationally and arrested 26 culprits. The seized drugs comprised of 1050.03 kg heroin, 16.7 kg hashish, 3.990 kg opium, 86.648 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 30,000 x Alprazolam Tab (weighing 5.200 Kg), 100 gram Amphetamine and 17 kg crystal (Ice).

Separate cases have been registered against the suspected smugglers while further investigation is underway, the spokesman said.