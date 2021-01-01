Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday said that elements involved in attacking worship places and threatening minorities will not be forgiven. In a statement, he said attack on a Hindu temple in Karak is a sad and regrettable. He said that 31 culprits including mastermind involved in the attack at Hindu temple in Karak have been arrested.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that Constitution of Pakistan assures complete protection to the minorities. He said that the elements involved in attack on temple in Karak damaged the image of Islam and Pakistan. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also said that on instructions of Prime Minister Imran khan, he is in coordination with Hindu Community, local Muslim leadership and administration of district Karak.