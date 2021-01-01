Share:

Pakistani captain Babar Azam’s inclusion in the playing XI for the second Test against kiwis remains up in the air as the team’s think-tank has yet to take the final decision. Babar was ruled out of New Zealand T20Is after suffering a fracture in his right thumb during a practice session.

Sources claims that Babar is feeling much better now but still, here are some doubts about his 100% fitness. The source added that the situation will become much clearer once the team begins training today (Friday) in Christchurch. “Training in the next couple of days will give us a better picture of Babar’s fitness.”

Babar, however, has started practice and was seen going through his paces, the final decision regarding his inclusion in the playing XI is yet to be taken. Haris Sohail would likely be missing from the lineup if Babar is included in the team.