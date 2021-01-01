Share:

LAHORE - A meeting of the Chief Minister’s Special Committee was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Basharat Raja on Thursday to review draft of the proposed law for museums in Punjab. Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun, Minister for Culture Taimur Ahmad Khan, Secretary Law, Secretary Culture and other officers concerned were also present. Briefing on the draft law titled Punjab Museum Act, the Secretary Culture said that there were seven museums functioning in different districts of Punjab presently.

He said: “The law proposes to form a Board of Governors for effective administration of museums; the chairman of which will be nominated by the Chief Minister,” he added.

It would consist of six official and seven non-official members.

Initially, the law was made only for the Taxila Museum, but the committee extended its scope to all existing and new museums, he added.

Raja Basharat ordered for updating the draft law as per the committee’s instructions and sending it directly to the Punjab Cabinet.