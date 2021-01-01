Share:

On Friday, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid reviewed measures for the betterment of healthcare services in South Punjab during a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department. Secretary Health South Punjab Ajmal Bhatti gave a detailed presentation on the current status of Corona Pandemic and measures taken to control it. Officials from South Punjab Health Secretariat were also present in the meeting.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said, "As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, people of South Punjab are being provided services on a priority basis. We are using all resources to meet the shortage of doctors and combat the Pandemic. Today, new hospitals are being built along with the up gradation of existing facilities in South Punjab.

The provincial minister said, "Pandemic situation is being monitored by Secretary Health South Punjab Mr. Ajmal Bhatti. Required funds would be given soon to all hospitals of South Punjab for provision of free medicines and routine services."