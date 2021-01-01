Share:

ISLAMABAD - She has her finger on the pulse of any up-and-coming trend.And Cardi B proved her fans had the best advice after she begged for a hangover remedy ahead of celebrating New Year’s Eve.As hundreds of recommendations came flooding into her timeline, Pedialyte became the front-runner as the go-to solution for curbing any effects of drinking. Cardi — who’s full name is BelcalisMarlenisAlmánzar — is known for her honest approach with her fans and doesn’t shy away from engaging with the people who made her a household name.’What do you guys recommend for hangovers? I’m trying to see double on New Year’s Eve but I want to be good in the am,’ Cardi bluntly asked her nearly 16 million followers on the social platform.Answers came swiftly to the WAP powerhouse, with many users noting their tried-and-true remedy of Pedialyte.