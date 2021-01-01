e-Paper
Friday | January 01, 2021
Latest
11:30 PM | December 31, 2020
Banks to remain closed for three days from January 01 to Jan 03
10:10 PM | December 31, 2020
FM Mahmood invites Japanese investors to invest in Pakistan
10:01 PM | December 31, 2020
Algeria proposes bill to ban promotion of Israel normalisation talks in Mass Media
9:25 PM | December 31, 2020
'Resignations deadline ends at 12 midnight': Shibli
9:00 PM | December 31, 2020
Sudan takes control of borders with Ethiopia amid disagreement on Nile Dam
8:07 PM | December 31, 2020
A year of COVID-19 pandemic
8:02 PM | December 31, 2020
Petrol price increase by Rs2.31 per litre in Pakistan: Govt
7:41 PM | December 31, 2020
China-Pakistan joint air forces training fulfils expectations: Chinese Defense Ministry
7:32 PM | December 31, 2020
Middle East in year 2020
7:23 PM | December 31, 2020
Pakistan Navy in the year 2020
Top Stories
10:53 AM | December 31, 2020
Pakistan reports 2,475 new COVID cases in 24 hours
10:08 PM | December 30, 2020
Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad appointed as new chairman of Ruet-e Halal committee
10:51 AM | December 30, 2020
Pakistan coronavirus deaths pass bleak 10,000 milestone
10:28 AM | December 29, 2020
Pakistan reports 1,776 new COVID cases in 24 hours
