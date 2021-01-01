Share:

ISLAMABAD - Anti-encroachment operation of Capital Development Authority (CDA) is underway in the city. Encroachments have been removed, illegal buildings have been demolished, and various other buildings have been sealed during the operation in areas including Khanna Pul, Bani Gala, Lehtrar Road, 11th Avenue, Saidpur and others. According to the officials, nine truckload goods have been confiscated. The CDA is conducting mega operation against encroachments, illegal construction, and land mafia in the city. The operation continued in the area of Khanna Pul, Lehtrar Road, and Bani Gala on Thursday. The joint operation of enforcement department of CDA and district administration was conducted with the cooperation of Police Station Khanna Pul. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Koral. Director Enforcement led the operation. Director West and Assistant Directors Enforcement East, West facilitated the operation. The officials said 18 carts, 28 shades, five bread points, 25 fruit stalls, five wood stalls, four scrap centers, one poultry stall, one stall, and one restaurant was demolished during the operation.

Besides, two under-construction houses were sealed for violating the building by-laws in Bani Gala. During operation in Saidpur, various encroachments were demolished. The department of enforcement also demolished various encroachments at the 11th Avenue.