The government continues to play with the future of students one after another. First BA and MA degrees have been abolished and then M.Phil degree has also been abolished from January 1, 2021. After which admission to Direct PhD will be possible, the quality of PhD research in our universities is already so poor that the shortfall after this decision will be completed. The other big thing is that a PhD degree is so common that every BS student will actually qualify for it? The third and last most important thing is that M.Phil students are pushing for admission. What will be the criteria for admission after BS? What level of education in a country like Pakistan will be counted globally?

Is there anyone who can demand a satisfactory answer from this government? Or will this game continue with the future stars of the nation?

SIRAJ AHMED ABBASI,

Kashmore Sindh.