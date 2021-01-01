Share:

LAHORE - City Gymkhana Club defeated Golden Star Club by 19 runs to enter the final of 3rd Ch M Hussain Memorial League Cricket Tournament. Outstanding bowling spell by Asad Raza, brilliant batting by Faizan Raza of Golden Star Club and impressive all-round performance by Abdul Ghaffar of City Gymkhana Club were the highlights of the match, played at LCCA Ground. Batting first, City Gymkhana scored 176/9 in 35 overs. Abdul Ghaffar hammered 43 and Saad Athar 32. Asad Raza bowled brilliantly and grabbed 4/11 while Asif Raza took 2/32 and Tauqeer Abbas 2/25. Golden Star, in reply, were all out for 157 in 34 overs. Faizan Zafar batted sensibly and cracked unbeaten 57 while Azam ul Haq hit 33. Jahangir Mirza claimed 3/27 while Saad Athar bagged 2/20, Hammad Liqat 2/30 and Abdul Ghaffar 2/36.