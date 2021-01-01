Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has finally removed Lahore’s top cop Umar Sheikh from his post.

CM Buzdar approved the removal of Sheikh from the post of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and appointed Ghulam Mehmood Dogar in his place.

According to a notification, Sheikh has been transferred "with immediate effect". He has been posted as the DIG/Deputy Commandant Punjab Constabulary, Farooqabad.

Sheikh's replacement Ghulam Mehmood Dogar is also a BS-20 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan.

Before being tasked with the assignment, Dogar was posted as the DIG of Technical Procurement at the Central Police Office of Punjab.

Umar Sheikh had constantly landed in controversy ever since he took the post of Lahore CCPO last year.

The police officer had immediately landed in hot waters when he got involved in a dispute with former Inspector General of Punjab Police Shoaib Dastagir.

Following the dispute, Dastagir was removed from his post and Inam Ghani was brought in as the new police chief of Pakistan's largest province.

Sheikh later landed in another controversy when he issued victim blaming remarks in the motorway gang rape case.

In both the cases, the former Lahore CCPO had apologised for his remarks.