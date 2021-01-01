 ISLAMABAD  -  Ministry of National Health Ser­vices (NHS) on Wednesday said that the special cabinet commit­tee on COVID-19 vaccine decid­ed to pre-book the virus vaccine from a Chinese state owned company.

A statement released by the ministry said that the Spe­cial Cabinet Committee consti­tuted as an oversight body for procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine, held its second meet­ing with the Minister for Plan­ning Asad Umar in the chair. Minister for Science & Tech­nology Fawad Chaudhry and Minister for Industries Ham­mad Azhar are the other mem­bers of this committee who at­tended the meeting. The Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Al­leviation Dr Sania Nishtar and SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sul­tan attended the meeting on in­vitation. The meeting reviewed the overall situation of COV­ID-19 vaccines. The committee was apprised that a number of countries have pre-booked COV­ID-19 vaccine based on prelim­inary or incomplete results in order to ensure the timely avail­ability of vaccines for their pop­ulations. In some situations, vac­cines were pre-booked even in development stages to ensure availability. 

The committee was informed of the deliberations of an expert committee formed by Drug Reg­ulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) which is in process of reviewing and analysing avail­able data from clinical studies performed so far. Of the availa­ble options, data from one com­pany has been submitted for re­view to the committee for a final adjudication for emergency use.

In line with global practic­es at present whereby emer­gency procurement has to be made at times with incomplete and evolving information, the committee decided to pre-book COVID-19 vaccine from a Chi­nese state owned company Sin­opharm based on data submit­ted and timely availability.

This decision is contingent upon emergency use approv­al by DRAP. Once approved and procured, the government will provide free of cost COVID-19 vaccine for all frontline health workers in the first quarter of 2021. It was also decided that other manufacturers of COV­ID-19 vaccine will continue to be engaged in for future book­ings for the remaining phases of vaccination, based on further data and availability. It was re­iterated by the committee that the private sector will also be encouraged to approach DRAP and follow the laid down pro­cedures for emergency use au­thorisation of any available and safe COVID-19 vaccine.

