ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s economic situation deteriorated in 2020 due to adverse impacts of novel coronavirus coupled with economic stabilization policies, as the country’s economy for the first time in 68 years had contracted by 0.4 percent.

The government had missed the major economic targets including GDP growth, tax collection and budget deficit in previous year. Although, the government blamed the Covid-19 responsible for missing economic targets, but, tax collection and exports had declined and inflation increased before the pandemic started in the country. Unemployment and public debt has increased in the country. The government has failed to revive the stalled IMF’s programme. In 2020, the country has faced major crisis of wheat, sugar and petrol. Pakistan had to import sugar and wheat to control the soaring prices. The government had failed to bring the circular debt to zero by December 2020 and also to enhance the tax collection and number of tax filers. The per capita income in dollar terms has also dipped to 1,366 – a contraction of 6.1 percent. However, one of the major successes of the government was containing the widening current account deficit through continuous increase in inflow of foreign remittances and reduction in imports. The country’s foreign exchange reserves had also increased in the last year.

For the first time in 68 years, Pakistan’s economy had contracted by 0.4 percent in the outgoing fiscal year (It is for the first time since 1951-52) due to adverse impacts of novel coronavirus. The first wave of Covid-19 had halted the economic activities in March and April, which resulted in slowdown in economic growth. At the beginning of the year 2020, inflation had sharply increased and touched 9-year highest level of 12.7 percent—even prior to the Covid-19. However, later, the pace of inflation had slowdown.

The economic contraction coupled with currency devaluation has caused the size of the economy — in the US dollar terms — to slip to around $265.6 billion from $280 billion a year ago. At the end of the PML-N government’s term, the size of the GDP in dollar terms was $313 billion. The government had missed the growth targets set for the services, agricultural and industrial sectors with a wide margin. Agricultural sector grew by 2.7 percent in FY 2020 against target of 3.5 percent. The industrial sector was the worst hit by the Covid-19 situation. Output in the industrial sector stood at -2.64 percent against the target of 2.3 percent. The services sector had contracted by 0.6 percent against the target of 4.6 percent.

Pakistan’s fiscal deficit came at 8.1 percent of GDP in 2019-20. The country’s total budget deficit at Rs3.376 trillion in fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 or 8.1 percent of GDP. This was the second consecutive year of the PTI that the country ran a budget deficit of over 8 percent.

Tax collection had not improved, as it is still hovering around the figure (Rs3.8 to Rs3.9 trillion), which was left the previous government in 2018. The government had missed the tax collection target of Rs5.55 trillion by Rs1.647 trillion during last financial year. The FBR had collected Rs3957 billion during fiscal year 2019-20 as against the tax collection target of Rs5550 billion. However, FBR’s tax collection had improved in the second half of year 2020. The FBR had exceeded the five months tax collection target by Rs19 billion. The FBR has collected Rs 1688 billion net revenue in the current fiscal year from July to November against target of Rs. 1669 billion. Meanwhile, number of tax filers had dropped to two million in 2020 from three million in 2019.

In energy sector, the government remained failed to bring circular debt of power sector to zero as announced by the Federal Ministers of the incumbent government.

Pakistan’s public debt had also increased in last year. The central government debt, which was Rs35.1 trillion in June this year, increased to Rs35.5 trillion by end-October.

The government took over $13 billion in foreign loans in the previous fiscal year - the second highest amount in history - to repay maturing external debt and cushion the shrinking foreign exchange reserves.

In 2020, Pakistan could not come out of grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Pakistan will continue to remain on the grey list of the FATF till February 2021 for six out of 27 unmet action plan targets on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT).

The incumbent government had successfully controlled the current account deficit, which was around $20 billion in 2018. The current account surplus has reached $1.6 billion in five months (July to November) of the current fiscal year, compared to a deficit of $1.7 billion over the same period last year. Current account has been in surplus throughout FY20-21 due to an improved trade balance and a sustained increase in remittances. In Nov-20, both exports and imports picked up, reflecting recovery in external demand and domestic economic activity. Surplus current account had helped in building the foreign currency reserves and stabilise the exchange rate. The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at around $20 billion, which is highest in last three years. Exchange rate had also stabilized to Rs160.

The incumbent government failed to bring reforms in the public sector entities (PSEs) during last year, as the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Pakistan Steel Mills and others are continuously facing massive losses. The government could not privatize a single PSE. However, there are 19 PSEs on the active list for privatization including Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and PIA owned Roosevelt Hotel, New York. Meanwhile, the government had successfully sold the properties. Twenty-three properties out of 26 were successfully auctioned on over and above the reserved price, earning Rs 1.113 billion for national exchequer.

Pakistan has entered into negotiations with 21 creditor countries for debt suspension amounting to $1.7 billion. The G20 countries, together with the Paris Club creditors had announced a Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) to provide much-needed fiscal space to stressed countries in their fight against the Covid-19.