KARACHI - A delegation of trainee Assistant Superintendents of Police from National Police Academy Islamabad visited the office of Additional Inspector General of Police, Karachi, Ghulam Nabi Memon where they were given briefing on the law and or-der situation in the city and on other related issues.

A briefing was also given on the rate and nature of crime in Karachi as compared to other cities of Pakistan. Additional IGP Karachi shared his experiences as police chief with the trainee officers, said an official statement on Thursday. The steps taken to enhance the professional capacity of Karachi police and the better results achieved were also highlighted. A memorial shield was presented to Additional IGP Karachi by the trainee officers. Later, Additional IGP Karachi presented a commemorative shield to all the participants of the delegation on behalf of Kara-chi Police. The IGP hosted a dinner reception for the trainee police officers at the Garden Headquarters Police Museum, which was also attended by all the Zonal DIGs of Karachi Police, DIGP Crime Investigation Agency, DIGP Security and Emergency, all District SSPs and all SSP Investigations. Additional IGP, Ghulam Nabi Memon expressed best wishes for the future of the trainee ASPs and hoped that they would perform their duties in a professional manner.

The trainee police officers included Atif Ameer, Ahmed Talha Wali, Aadil Aamir, Hussnain Warian, Muhammad Usman, Rana Muhammad Dilwar, Khadija Umer, Abdullah Ihsan, Awais Ali Khan, Khurram Mahesar, Anam Tajjamul, Rehmatullah ASP, Kainat Azhar Khan, Flt Lt Zeeshan Ali, Capt (R) Sardar Muhammad She-heryar, Usama Amin Cheema, Akhter Nawaz and Shahzad.