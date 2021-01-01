Share:

ISLAMABAD - Leading international real estate development group Diyar Homes recently announced its first foray into the capital by appointing Engr Atif Masood Malik as chief development officer (CDO) for Islamabad Hills, Pakistan’s first resort community. After the news leaked in the media regarding the group’s mega 27 million square feet land acquisition earlier this year, Diyar subsequently brought to Pakistan an array of world leading consultants including WATG, Aralia and Szczepaniak Astridge. Keeping in line with being the regions first, the master plan of Islamabad Hills sets a new precedent in the sector with over 78% of the total land area dedicated to open areas and entertainment en par with the world’s most luxurious resorts. Commenting on the appointment, one of the key representatives of Diyár Homes said, “At Islamabad Hills we are not just building a great real estate community, we are building a destination. A destination that is the result of 3 years of careful due diligence and planning that will offer a 360 lifestyle centered around luxury living, work, play and wellness.” “Atif’s appointment as our first C level executive at Diyar Homes is a testament to the group’s priorities and vision. It has become common practice within the industry for developers to first put together sales and marketing teams with investment into design and development following after. At Diyar we understand the true essence real estate is to raise standards of living by building exceptional real estate and our first priority is to deliver a world class destination that offers a lifestyle currently unparalleled not only in Pakistan but in the region”.

“We are very excited to have Atif on board in this key role and we are confident with his extensive track record of delivery across Pakistan, he will ensure Islamabad Hills will not only reach but exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Engr. Atif Masood Malik is a graduate of the Civil Engineering School of NUST and MBA in Hospitality Development from the prestigious École Hôtelière de Lausanne and is regarded amongst Pakistan’s top civil engineers and construction professionals with a track record spanning more than 23 years at the pinnacle of leading Pakistani real estate, construction and hospitality groups including Hashoo Group, DESCON and Republic Engineering Corporation.

Atif comments on his appointment stating, “Islamabad Hills possesses a new and exciting challenge for me as it is not only unique but will be a trend setter in Pakistan’s development sector. What sets this project aside is that it is truly customer centric, the first priority isn’t revenue and profits, but delivering a world class community that takes one of the most stunning scenic locations in Islamabad. Blending it in an eco-friendly manner with luxury living, retail and entertainment. The buyer’s journey in Islamabad Hills is conceptualized as a guest’s journey and each touch point during this journey is designed for experience rather than to be merely functional. I promise that Islamabad Hills commitments shall be translated on the ground in true spirit by complying with international quality standards through a team of strong experienced and well equipped professionals”.