Islamabad - Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture (FE&PT) Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday directed the Finance Division to constitute the Internal Audit Policy Board to expedite the implementation of Public Finance Management Act 2019. A statement released said that the federal minister presided over the meeting of the cabinet committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR) on Thursday. The committee exhaustively deliberated over Public Finance Management Act 2019. According to this act, every ministry/division will have a Chief Finance and Accounts Officer (CFAO) to assist and work under the Principal Accounting Officer of the respective ministry/division. This act will strengthen the financial powers of the Principal Accounting Officer of the ministry/division. Under this act, for the first time, Chief Internal Auditors will be introduced in the ministries/ divisions who will evaluate all the transactions of the respective ministry/division. He will also point out the weak areas of control to the Principal Accounting Officer before the external audit initiates.