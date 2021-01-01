Share:

SUKKUR - PPP MPA Ghazala Siyal has said the education is the top most priority of the gov-ernment and it will continue making every possible effort towards making educa-tion more accessible, easy and affordable.

She said that government had unified educational system in the province under which the children of poor would get the same education, which was the preroga-tive for the children of rich only. Speaking with notables of the area at her resi-dence on Thursday she said that education enabled harnessing true potentials for betterment of our own, the societies, besides making us a better human being and a productive asset of society.