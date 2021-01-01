Share:

In violation of the previous order to remove encroachments from lands belonging to the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC), the Supreme Court came down on the provincial government of Sindh for not only failing to eliminate encroachments but leasing out the land to private individuals as well. Considering the turmoil that plagues Karachi already, as well as its delicate structure of a megalopolis, such an environment could cause irreversible damage to the city. Realising this, the Sindh government needs to go above and beyond to rectify the situation.

Expressing his disappointment, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) highlighted that the land officially reserved for the accommodation of postal service and telecommunication employees, was being leased, without permission, to private entities looking to create high-rise structures. Coupled with the fact that the previous directive was ignored, the CJP ordered for a complete turnaround within the next month. Such unplanned construction can threaten cities like Karachi, which are already struggling, and half developmental growth indefinitely. More often than not, local authorities make the decision to mix residential living with commercial and this results in a compromised quality of life in various aspects of life. Thus, not only are the people void of any benefit through such schemes but the construction is also either not well thought out or haphazard. Such kind of progress, that virtually offers no larger advantages to the society at large, is useless especially when taking into consideration the long-term harms that are incurred.

The only solution to such a problem is if the provincial government ceases such reckless and unplanned construction and, instead, follows pre-existing blueprints that have been created through careful thought and consideration. Furthermore, seeking permission for such ventures should always be encouraged to avoid complications like this one.