On Friday, the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) addressed a press conference and said that the 11-party alliance is stronger than before, adding that rumours about conflicts within the party are false. PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman repeated that the government only has one month to resign, after which PDM members will join heads and start planning the long march.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman further said PDM parties will participate in by-polls and taking part in the Senate elections will be taken by the alliance soon. By answering a question, the PDM chief said that many of the decisions taken during the meeting prior to the conference are secret; therefore, the alliance is not under any duty to share everything with media.