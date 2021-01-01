Share:

On Friday, the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber ​​Crime Circle arrested a person suspected of harassing and blackmailing a girl. As per the provided details by FIA, the suspect named Abdul Qadeem was blackmailing the girl through her compromising pictures and coercing her to give him money.

The accused had sent pictures of the girl to her mother and demanded money; he also threatened to leak the photos on the web if she refused to pay, FIA added. The accused was arrested from Gulshan-e-Iqbal after a complaint lodged by the mother of the 13-year-old girl.

More pictures of the victim have also been found on the suspect's mobile phone, the FIA officials said. Moreover, a case has been registered against the suspect in the cybercrime circle.