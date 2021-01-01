Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the very first time appointed a female police officer as District Police Officer (DPO), in the province, officials said on Thursday. Sania Shamroz - a grade-18 SP Officer was posted as DPO Lower Chitral. She has served as Principal of the Police Training Center Mansehra. Hailing from Abbottabad district, she joined the police service as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Abbottabad after clearing the Central Superior Services exam in 2013. Recently, Sania returned from Britain, where she attended a fellowship certificate programme on violence against women and domestic disputes.