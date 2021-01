Share:

On Friday, Umer Sheikh has removed as the Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) after increase in crime rate in Lahore.

As per details, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has been appointed as the new Lahore CCPO after being interviewed at the Chief Minister’s Office.

Former Lahore CCPO Umer Sheikh has been appointed as deputy commandant of the Punjab Constabulary. Earlier, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar served as Faisalabad RPO and IG Technical Procurement.