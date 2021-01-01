Share:

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan is going in the right direction with the policies aimed at bringing people out of poverty through wealth creation.

While talking at the launching ceremony of new vehicles being introduced in Pakistan, he said the government will incentivize the business community and the industrial sector that will lead to increasing exports.

Prime minister said his two major public welfare objectives during the current year are ensuring universal health coverage through Health Card Scheme and launching of an initiative under Ehsaas Program to make sure that no one goes to bed hungry.

He said cement and textile sectors have recorded positive reports in the recent months.

Describing the Chinese model of development as the most suitable model for Pakistan, the Prime Minister said Pakistan wants to learn from China in industrial development and agriculture. The premier said the government has dealt with the Covid-19 challenge in an effective manner, Pakistan is among the few countries, which have been appreciated by the WHO for better handling the epidemic. He said we followed the policy of saving lives as well as livelihood of people.

On the other hand, in a series of tweets, the PM said my New Year resolution for 2021 is to complete two projects. First, universal health coverage to all our citizens and second is "Koi Bhuka Na Soye" under Ehsaas Programme. By the end of the year, the premier said, these two projects will be beneficial for making Pakistan a welfare state.