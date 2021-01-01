Share:

KARACHI - Central Secretary Information of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentarians Syeda Nafisa Shah has said that government allies have parted ways with it.

The Federal government should not worry about the PDM but its allies. “We will now contact the government allies. The announcement of the Long March has made the government mentally ill. The purpose of participating in the Senate elections is not to compromise on the 18th Amendment. They do not want to give an open field to any party which has compromised on the 18th amendment will have a political funeral,” she added.

No one will be allowed to occupy the islands of Sindh. He expressed these views in the camp office of Sindh Education Minister Clifton. Addressing a press conference along with Syeda Shehla Raza and Aajez Dhamra, Syeda Nafisa Shah said that government representatives commented on the activities of PDM but did not look at their performance. There was gas and petrol crisis in the country. Due to the shortage of gas, the industries were jammed. The government dropped petrol bombs on the people by increasing the prices once and for all, but the government ministers were not worried about it. All their attention was on this. That was what the PDM leaders had said. Someone should ask the Foreign Minister what was your performance The country was lonely. People saw Shibli Faraz making accusations instead of the government’s performance. The government should focus on its performance. He said that the government alliance is falling apart.

The PPP delegation has met the MQM. We are united on the census and we have reservations. We are with the MQM on this issue. Let the PTI take care of its allies, it does not need to take care of the PDM. Students, farmers, traders and civil society will all join this alliance. Government allies have separated from them. Nafisa Shah said that these people want to hold Parliament and Senate hostage. PDM will not allow this. To repeal 18th amendment. A two-thirds majority is required in the parliament. The PTI should not be in the mood to get a majority. Any party that compromises on the 18th amendment will have a political funeral. “We will not leave any political field empty for you,” he added.

Says no one will be allowed to occupy Sindh islands, NAB is being used for political revenge

He said that NAB was being used for political revenge. The Supreme Court also said that NAB was being used as a weapon for political engineering. Khurram Humayun’s suicide is a question mark. The question is whether the country’s twenty-two grade officer who owns the country’s accounts, i.e control accounts, commits suicide. About 12 officers, retired police officers and teachers have been targeted by NAB. PPP want the issue to be discussed in the Senate and National Assembly. Provincial Minister Syeda Shehla Raza said that Prime Minister Imran Khan If the prices of electricity and gas go up, then understand that the Prime Minister is a thief. Govt is trying to prove to us that it is a thief.

Approving the census is not the job of the federal cabinet. She said that all the parties of the province were on the same page on the issue of Sindh islands. “We will not allow anyone to occupy the islands of Sindh,” she added. She said that the government had lost its senses Instead, they criticize the PDM. The government had become mentally ill even before the long march. Government representatives do not disclose their performance, they have just been making noise in the media.