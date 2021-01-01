Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan is an agricultural country and we are working with China on increasing our productivity and using their technology. The prime minister regretted that the previous government had ignored the sector.

"The next phase the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) includes agricultural sector," he said while speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad on Friday. "If we can learn from any one country in the world, it is China. Their development model suits Pakistan the best," the premier said.

"The speed with which China developed in the last 30 years is something we can learn from," he added that Beijing had managed to prove that poverty alleviation is true development.

PM Imran Khan said the government was looking to guide relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan, similar to how China relocated industries to Vietnam. "For this purpose, we have launched special economic zones (SEZs). Next, we aim to convince them to export from Pakistan."

The premier regretted that no government had tried to boost exports in the past 50 years. "This is why we have to go to International Monetary Fund - when our imports outweigh exports and create a current account deficit."

PM Imran Khan said the government would hold discussions with the Chinese officials on increasing exports in the short term. "Pakistan has great potential," he stressed.