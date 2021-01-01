Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the provincial government will rebuild shrine of a Hindu saint in the Teri area of Karak district, which was devastated by a mob earlier this week. While addressing a health card distribution ceremony on Friday, the Chief Mnister made the announcement. He said the government has issued orders to reconstruct the temple.

He said that no one would be allowed to take law in their own hands, CM Mahmood Khan said the police has arrested several suspects involved in the incident. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad has taken suo moto notice of the incident and directed the concerned officials to submit report in this regard on January 4.