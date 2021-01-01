Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Oxfam in Pakistan have agreed to collaborate for successful implementation of HEC’s Policy on ‘Protection against Sexual Harass­ment in Higher Education Institu­tions (HEIs)’ and address the inci­dents of sexual harassment in the Pakistani universities.

In this connection, a Letter of In­tent (LoI) was signed by Advis­er (Administration and Coordi­nation) HEC, Mr. Awais Ahmed and Country Director Oxfam, Syed Shahnawaz Ali during a ceremony held at a local hotel in Islamabad on Wednesday. The ceremony was also attended by Director Gener­al (HRD) HEC Ms. Aayesha Ikram, Consultant Policy and Legal Affairs HEC Dr. Daud Munir, Director Uni­versity Advancement HEC Ms. Dur-e-Shahwar, Programme Manager (Gender Justice) Oxfam, Ms. Seher Afsheen and Gender Specialist Ox­fam, Mr. Sartaj Abbasi.

The purpose of this collabora­tion is to work jointly and provide technical support to universities for establishment of an effective Complaint Response Mechanism to address incidents of sexual harass­ment and abuse. The two sides will oversee the initiatives and capaci­ty building of the staff of Inquiry Committees involved in handling complaints of sexual harassment. In his remarks, Awais Ahmed shed light on the importance of HEC’s Policy on Protection against Sexual Harassment and stressed that HEC is committed to ensuring that the university environment is equal­ly conducive for men and women. He hoped that HEC-Oxfam collabo­ration will prove helpful for HEIs to effectively execute this policy.

Shahnawaz Ali appreciated HEC’s efforts to address abuse and ha­rassment at the academic insti­tutions. He asserted that it is re­sponsibility of the state to ensure quality and safe education for vul­nerable segment of the society. “Ac­cess to education equals access to professional settings and financial independence, which will ensure greater female participation in all segments of life,” he observed.

As per the LoI, HEC will pro­vide technical guidance and input to Oxfam in development of the Complaint Response Mechanism framework and the training and communication materials.