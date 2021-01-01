Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has launched “ISLAMABAD READS” campaign so as to promote book-reading culture in the capital.

“What can be a better way to enter the new year than picking up a good book, exercising your brain and feeding your inquisitiveness?” said Syeda Shafaq Hashmi, Director General, ICT Administration as she emphasised the importance of book-reading on the culminating day of the year 2020 at an event organised under the campaign “ISLAMABAD READS.”

The Chief Commissioner Office, ICT launched the campaign. The event was jointly organised by the Department of Libraries, ICT and Bykea at G-11 public library, Islamabad.

The aim of the event was to promote book-reading culture in the capital. The DG said that Chief Commissioner, Islamabad has been particularly keen to promote book-reading amongst citizens of the capital and has directed to launch mobile libraries to make books available to all the desiring citizens of the capital. The mobile libraries shall be in field by the end of January. She said the Department of Libraries, ICT is rehabilitating all public libraries in sector G-7, G-8, G-11, F-11, I-8 and I-10. Moreover, all the data of libraries has been digitally catalogued to help public check availability of books at various libraries on subjects of their interest. Additionally, the department is collaborating with community members in various sectors to establish smaller libraries across the city, starting from next week. She also announced the Islamabad Reads Creative Talent Contest-2021 including Articles/ Essays, Sketching / Painting and Poems categories which will be open to all citizens in various age group categories, according to the officials.