PESHAWAR - Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Thursday lauded the role of Frontier Constabulary to curb the menace of terrorism and maintain law and order in the country.

Addressing the personnel of Frontier Constabulary in Peshawar, he said the nation will always remember the sacrifices rendered by the security personnel for peace in the country.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that an increase in martyrs’ package for Frontier Constabulary will be announced soon. He also assured the FC personnel of resolving their issues on priority basis.

Earlier, Commandant FC Muazzam Jah Ansari briefed the Interior Minister about the professional preparedness of the force.

The Interior Minister said that brave soldiers of the Frontier Constabulary played a frontline role in fighting and eradicating terrorism. He said that the government would release substantial funds of the Frontier Constabulary to equip it with modern weapons and other equipments.

He said that Frontier Constabulary services at border areas, Gilgat-Baltistan protecting economic corridor, NHA, WAPDA, Sui Gas installations, duties at jails in Sindh, foreign office and during permanent representation at the United Nations were commendable.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed called on Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Chief Minister and exchanged views on overall peace, law and order situation in the province. The Chief Minister congratulated Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for assuming the office of Interior Minister.

The Interior Minister expressed satisfaction on overall peace and law and order situation in the province.

Sheikh Rashid said Federal Government would provide all out technical and financial assistance to the province. CM said cooperation between Federal and Provincial Government pertaining to peace and law and order would be further strengthened.