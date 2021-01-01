Share:

MALIK SHIFA ULLAH

Every year, December 18 is observed as International Migrants Day. The day has been celebrated since 2000 when the UNO formally announced the day as an International Migrants Day. On this day, “Internation­al Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Work­ers and Members of Their Fami­lies” was passed in 1990. Anoth­er milestone which has recently been achieved for protection of the rights of migrants is the estab­lishment of a specialised UN agen­cy named as “Global Compact for safe, orderly and regular Migration (GCM)” to address issues of mi­grants at one forum in 2018.

A migrant has been defined by UNO as, “Any person who stays out­side his country of normal abode for at least one year is a migrant.” As per report of International Or­ganization for Migrants (IOM), cur­rently, there are 271 million inter­national migrants spread across the world. In this way, about 3.5% population of the world is living out of their countries of origin as migrants. In this account, number of registered migrants is 25 million while 50 million are irregular and illegal migrants. Migrants can be categorised into asylum seekers, refugees, irregular migrant work­ers, over stayers, smuggled per­sons, trafficked persons, stateless persons etc. However, a lion share out of such migrants is consisted of refugees. Wars, civil wars and economic compulsions are major causes of migration in the contem­porary world. As a recent illustra­tion, Syrian war pushed about one million migrants from their coun­try of origin and compelled them to take refuge in Europe especial­ly Germany in the period between 2015 and 2018. During this period, the Eastern Mediterranean route (mainly from Turkey to Greece) re­mained a predominant route for migrants and asylum-seekers as opposed to the Central Mediter­ranean route (from North Africa to Italy) in normal days. However, this number of migrants has been decreased to 88,698 irregular mi­grants arriving to Europe in 2019.

While discussing the legal as­pects of global migration, a number of international laws guarantee the protection of rights of migrants. The UNO and its specialised agen­cies like IOM, UNHCR and ILO have passed many international laws to safeguard the rights of migrants at the time of their entry into a coun­try, in detention centres, at depor­tation process, at workplace and social security when living in that country. It is also important to mention that all migrants whether legal or illegal have same types of rights with a few exceptions in the eyes of international law. There are three famous international laws regarding rights of migrants – Universal Declaration of Human Rights 1948 (the second global hu­man rights charter of the world af­ter the charter of human rights of Khutba Hijja Tulwidda in Makkah in 632), 1951 Refugees Conven­tion Relating to the Status of Ref­ugees and 1967 Protocol Relating to the Status of Refugees. Another important human rights law called European Convention on Human Rights 1953 has also been enact­ed by the EU to comply its inter­national commitments towards migrants. The 1951 Convention Relating to Status of Refugees de­fines a refugee as “A person who has a well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, re­ligion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or politi­cal opinion, is outside the country of his nationality, and is unable to, or owing to such fear, is unwilling to avail himself of the protection of that country.” In this perspec­tive, signatory states specially and non- signatory states on the ba­sis of a general honour for univer­sal human rights are obliged to not to push such migrants to the fron­tiers where they feel inhuman or degrading behaviour. The follow­ing is the detail of some more mi­grants based international human rights laws:-

Article 33 of 1951 Conven­tion Relating to the Status of Ref­ugees favours the right of non-re­foulement of migrants to even such migrants who have still not been granted a refugee status. Article 14 of European Commission on Hu­man Rights (ECHR) 1953 ensures elimination of all types of discrim­ination against migrants including on the basis of their colour, caste and creed. Consular access has also been secured through an in­ternational agreement. Article 36 of Vienna Convention on Consular Relations 1963 explains that a de­tainee has a right to make his con­tacts with the consular office of country of his citizenship. Article 9 of International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) 1976 states that migrant cannot be de­tained even on the pretext of wait for their entry permit process ex­cept in criminal offences. Article 12 of the same International Cov­enant guarantees the free move­ment to migrants within the coun­try as well as outside the country of migration while Article 13 of this Covenant tells that every per­son will be given an opportunity to explain his position before his re­moval from a country. Likewise, under Article 12 of European Con­vention on the Legal Status of Mi­grant Workers 1977, a family of migrant worker has a right to join the worker and live jointly. Article 2 of Convention against Torture (CAT) 1987 tells that States are under international obligations to save migrants from all types of torture. Article 17 of Internation­al Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Work­ers and Members of their Fam­ilies 1990 states that while de­ciding the admission, detention and expulsion of migrants, possi­ble effects on the family members of the migrants shall also be con­sidered. Likewise, article 27 of the same convention states that every migrant worker shall have a right towards social security services in that country. Article 98 of Unit­ed Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1994 tells that member states are obliged to protect any ship in sea experiencing danger during travelling. Furthermore, ac­cording to Article 14 of European Convention on Nationality 1997, migrants have the right to main­tain the multiple nationalities with certain conditions. As per article 7 of The International Convention on Migrant Workers 2005, signatory states of the convention are respon­sible for human rights of all migrant workers without distinction.

However, states can exercise rea­sonable restriction on migrants while remaining within the lim­its of international law. Although, collective expulsion of migrants is prohibited yet they can be tried individually if committed an act which is not covered by universal rights of migrants. There are also some rights which are peculiar to the citizens of their own countries of migration. For example, states can grant right of vote only to their own citizens on the one hand and put reasonable measures to stop entry of migrants into their coun­tries on the other hand. However, international law does not allow States to apply refoulement prac­tices on the transnational borders.

–The writer is an Islam­abad-based Immigration and Passports Officer