LAHORE - JP&CC Colts and LPC Remington Pharma booked berths in the Sarsabz Pakistan U-19 Polo Cup 2020-21 main final while LGPC Servis Tyres and LPC AOS made way to the subsidiary final.

JP&CC Colts won three out of three matches to earn six points to top the table and secured place in the main final while LPC Remington Pharma won two out of three to earn four points and set main final clash against JP&CC Colts. LGPC Servis Tyres won one out of three and LPC AOS couldn’t win a single match.

Two more matches were decided here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club ground on Thursday, where JP&CC Colts defeated LGPC Servis Tyres by 7-6 in a thrilling encounter. The heroes of the day for JP&CC Colts were Syed Muhammad Turab Rizvi and Mustafa Aziz, who contributed with a hat-trick each while Aminur Rehman converted one goal. For LPC Remington Pharma, Basil Faisal Khokhar thrashed in three goals while Raja Jalal Arslan and Nazar Dean Ali Khan slammed in two and one goal.

LGPC Servis Tyres outsmarted LPC AOS by 7-4 in the second match of the day. Both the sides started the match in great style and gave tough time to each other till the second chukker. After that, LGPC Servis Tyres showed their class and slammed in goal one after another to comfortably win the match by 7-4. From the winning side, Mustafa Yousaf Rasool and Makhdoom Ali Malik converted a hat-trick each while Musa Javed struck one. From the losing side, Hamza Ali Hakeem and Muhammad Ali Malik banged in a brace each.

The exciting and enthralling matches were witnessed by Fatima Group Directors Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Ali Mukhtar, Fazal Cloths Directors Aminur Rehman and Sadiq Rehman, JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary General Major (r) Babar Mahboob Awan, polo players and their families.