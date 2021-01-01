Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Purpose pop star, who has credited Hillsong Church for pulling him out of his most ‘dark’ times, is reportedly interested in taking a leadership role at the church following the controversial exit of pastor/former mentor Carl Lentz, 42.Following Lentz’s exit for what the church called ‘leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures’ in November, Bieber, 26, ‘believes he can take a leadership position in restoring order,’ according to insiders.The Canadian crooner feels like it’s his job to give back to the community after all the ways they’d helped him.’Justin has never felt happier or healthier, and he says he owes it to the church,’ explained the source. They went on, saying: ‘Justin believes he can take a leadership position in restoring order’ to Hillsong after Lentz’s departure.