Peshawar - Major reforms are underway in the KP Revenue Department to change the entire Patwar culture and ensure maximum transparency and efficiency in the revenue department, as various information technology interventions are being introduced in land record, mutation, registration, tax collection and all other matters of the department.

This was revealed in a meeting held here on Thursday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair to review progress on the reform initiatives being introduced in revenue department.

The Chief Minister directed the department to speed up digitisation of land record and to take immediate steps to functionalise all service delivery centres in the province. He said that physical progress on the implementation of all reforms initiatives should be ensured as per the given timelines. Provincial Minister Qalander Lodhi, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Zafar Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM and others attended the meeting.

Mahmood Khan further directed the department to ensure issuance of Fard of land records to the applicants within two days after applying further directing that a comprehensive strategy should also be devised to make the land acquisition process for government departments fast and easier.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the performance of revenue department and was informed that the department, through tax reforms, had done away with duplication of various taxes and has reduced its tax ratio by 4.5% in order to give maximum relief to the general public. This step had increased the overall tax collection ratio of the department. It was further informed that Rs4904 million were collected during the last fiscal year which was the 87% of target.

Similarly, during the first five months of current financial year Rs2877 million had been collected which was the 65% of total target. The meeting was further told that 1500-kanal state land had been retrieved so far having the total cost of Rs2 billion besides under the Revenue Court Disposal System 24,524 cases had also been addressed so far.

whereas 19 Service Delivery Centres had been established in different districts of the province.

All the facilities including E-challan for issuance of Fard and land mutation through bio-metric verification etc would be available for people under the one roof. The forum was informed that, digitisation process of land record of 58 tehsils of different districts would be completed by June 2022, whereas a project for the digitisation of land record in newly merged districts would be launched soon.

While apprising the forum about reforms initiatives undertaken by the department, it was briefed that selection of Patwar training would be made through ETEA while female quota had also been introduced in Patwar for the first time in the history of the country. Further, new Patwar course had been approved which included the syllabus based on geographic information system and computer training.

Moreover, centralisation of software system, establishment of land record complex and re-structuring of Board of Revenue was also in progress.

Touching upon the legislative reforms, the forum was informed that in July last year land acquisition rules 2020 had been framed with special provisions regarding land acquisition in merged areas adding that framing of E-stamping rules 2020 was also in progress.