PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday decided to shift all mar­ble factories from Warsak Road Pesha­war and Shabqadar to the newly estab­lished Mohmand Economic Zone.

It was further decided that in addi­tion to grant in aid, plots would be giv­en on concessional rates to the mar­ble factory owners who voluntarily shifted their factories to the Mohmand Economic Zone. It was also decided to overcome the issue of environmental pollution in the provincial capital and to facilitate these scattered marble fac­tories by providing them conducive en­vironment to operate in an organised manner.

Similarly, the government decided to start physical work on the proposed Buner Marble City project with the aim to promote marble industry and to pro­vide job opportunities to the people.

The decisions were taken in a meet­ing held with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair to review the progress on Mo­hmand Economic Zone and Buner Mar­ble City. Special Assistants to CM Arif Ahmad Zai, Riaz Khan, Secretary Min­eral department, Chief Executive Of­ficer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Econom­ic Zone Development & Management Company Javed Khattak and other concerned high ups also attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister directed the quar­ter concerned to devise way forward in consultation with the marble facto­ry owners for shifting the marble fac­tories from Warsak Road to Mohmand Economic Zone. He further directed to complete an action plan to this effect and submit it within two-week time pe­riod. Briefing about the Mohmand Eco­nomic Zone, the meeting was informed that 106 plots had been allotted so far in the 350-acre Mohmand Econom­ic Zone Project whereas marble facto­ries from Warsak Road and Shabqadar would be shifted and accommodate in the left over 184 plots Mohmand Eco­nomic Zone.

Further, it was informed that applica­tions from 19 factory owners of War­sak Road had been received for the shifting of their factories to Mohmand Economic Zone. It was also decided to