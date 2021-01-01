Share:

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has expressed concern after the federal government’s intentions of cancelling Nawaz Sharif's Pakistani passport. "If Nawaz Sharif's passport is to be confiscated today, then it is likely that someone else's passport will be confiscated in the future," cancelling it and revoking the former premier's citizenship would amount to unfairness, he added.

He said, "there is no difference between the policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)." The JI chief stressed that every aspect of life had been demolished due to the PTI regime's incompetence and failures. While talking of the upcoming Senate elections, which the PTI regime has hinted at holding in a month earlier than scheduled, Haq said no decision had been made about it yet.

Two days before, the federal government decided to cancel former PM Nawaz Sharif's passport in a month-and-a-half, with Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed confirming the move.