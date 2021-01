Share:

ISLAMABAD - She is not only famous for her exceptional acting skills but also because of continuing her studies along with her career. Mawra has also worked in both the films and dramas, some of her exceptionally good projects are Sabaat, Daasi, Sammi, Angan and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.Recently, Mawra Hocane was seen attending her friend’s wedding events. She wore a beautiful ivory outfit, paired it with extremely gorgeous jewelry pieces and looked gorgeous.