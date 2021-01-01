Share:

KARACHI - The minimum temperature was recorded 8°Celsius in the port city on Thursday, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather report. The night between Monday and Tuesday was the year’s coldest night in Karachi as the mercury dropped to as low as 07°Celsius. Minimum temperature is expected to range between seven and nine degree Celsius this week, according to a weather report. The cold wave gripped the city from the Sunday was expected to continue this week. According to the weather report the cold wave would sub-side in a few days with the entry of a new weather sys-tem in the country. Cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However very cold weather was expected in Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The minimum temperature today recorded minus 12 Celsius in Astore and Leh, minus 11 in Gopis and Skardu, minus 10 in Kalam, minus 08 in Hunza, minus 07 in Quetta and Bagrote, minus 06 in Gilgit, minus 05 Parachinar, Dal-bandin and Zhob and minus 04 at Malamjabba, Kalat and Rawlakot.