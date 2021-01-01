Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid ordered crackdown against unregistered blood banks in a meeting of the Blood Transfusion Authority (BTA) at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Secretary SHME Nabeel Awan, Special Secretary Silwat Saeed, Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Additional Secretary SHME Dr Salman Shahid, DG Blood Transfusion Authority Dr Shahnaz, Director DGHS Dr Younus, Prof Javed Chaudhry and other officials. The Health Minister reviewed the performance of the BTA and the future strategy of the team. DG BTA Dr Shahnaz shared the progress on decisions of the last meeting.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “Strict action must be initiated against unregistered blood banks. All out measures have to be taken for safe blood transfusion. Steps are being taken for safe storage of blood through use of latest technology.

All CEOs and MSs have been directed to visit blood banks in their respective districts and ensure safe blood transfusion.

The registered number of blood banks have increased to 289 from 186. District Blood Safety Inspectors have been asked to intensify monitoring. These officers were trained by the department.

During inspections, 91 warnings were issued, 31 were asked to register and 11 were asked to renew their licenses.

Minister mulls amends in Mental Health Authority Act

Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the proposed amendments in the Mental Health Authority Act at a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary SHME Nabeel Awan, Special Secretary Silwat Saeed, Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr Salman Shahid, Chief Consultant Psychiatry Dr Regina Mehmod, Prof Altaf Qadir, Executive Director Punjab Institute of Mental Health Dr Mohammad Ashraf, Dr Faisal Masood, Dr Awais Gohar, Prof Javed Chaudjry, Mian Zahidur Rehman Bata whereas Dr Sara Shahid and Prof Roohi Khalid joined via video link.

The Health Minister reviewed amendments in the existing last act and Mian Zahidur Rehman Bata shared new proposals for the same.

One proposal was about the creating for the position of a Director General.

The Health Minister said that all proposals for amendments have been reviewed. She said proposal of a Management Committee has been tabled and enhance its scale to entire province.

She said patients requiring treatment of mental illnesses shall be looked after with extreme care. She said services for mental illnesses shall also be increased.

